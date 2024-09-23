Lakers Video: LeBron James, Dalton Knecht & Max Christie Attend Rams-49ers Game

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have begun their preparation for the 2024-25 NBA season with Media Day scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30 and the start of training camp right after.

With the start of camp on the horizon, most of the players on the roster have been back in L.A. working out at the Lakers’ practice facility. And it appears that some members of the team spent one of their final off days watching some football at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the rival San Francisco 49ers in what ended up being a thriller, and James, Dalton Knecht and Max Christie were all in attendance to watch:

Lebron James at Sofi Stadium watching the Niners Vs Rams 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fTxv8KKn1 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 22, 2024

Despite missing some key players, the Rams came back from down two touchdowns to earn a 27-24 victory, their first of the season.

The Rams are in a similar position as the Lakers as a team with some aging stars surrounded by young talent. They are trying to get back in the Super Bowl mix this season after winning it in 2021 but so far injuries have been a big issue, so hopefully the Lakers don’t suffer the same fate to begin their season.

Sunday was an entertaining game though and being a huge football fan, James in particular had to have enjoyed being there to see it in person.

LeBron James is notably a big sports fan, whether it be basketball, football or anything else that’s competitive. While his playing days are gonna come to an end at some point, James has begun doing media stuff and recently discussed the possibility of following in Tom Brady’s footsteps and becoming a broadcaster.

“I don’t know,” James said when asked if he’d consider broadcasting when his playing career is over. “I definitely love the sport. I love basketball. I love football. And I watch it – not only as a fan – but also just breaking down matchups and things of that nature. And I was brought into sports. When you grow up in Northeast Ohio, listen, you grow up in sports. So, it would be great. I see Tom Brady doing it. He’s been great so far. We will see, even if it’s just a guest appearance – one game or two when I’m done playing. But it’s always fun to give back to the game. The game has given me so much so if it’s basketball, if it’s football, if it’s whatever, I love the word sport because it’s given so much to me and my family. And it’s only right that I give back to it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!