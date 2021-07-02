Lakers Video: LeBron James & Damian Lillard Dap Each Other Up Courtside At Sparks Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ offseason has been a busy one as the future Hall of Famer has a lot on his plate, namely with the release of his new movie Space Jam 2: A New Legacy and all of the promotion that comes with that.

James’ other business ventures also remain in full force and there is no doubt that he remains hard at work preparing for next season as well when he hopes to bring the Lakers back to championship glory. But James, like a number of other NBA stars, also loves basketball in its purest form and that extends to the WNBA as well.

His teammate Anthony Davis was recently seen at a Los Angeles Sparks game and now James has made an appearance as well. LeBron was courtside at the Sparks’ recent contest against the Las Vegas Aces as was noted by the WNBA and James himself on his personal Twitter page:

Thanks for the hospitality and love!! 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 https://t.co/FGmw5AlHVs — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2021

But James wasn’t the only NBA superstar in the building as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was also in attendance and the two shared a nice moment together, via the WNBA’s Twitter:

With some recent rumblings going on about Lillard in Portland, there will surely be some wondering about James and him both being at the same WNBA game, but no rumors should come from this moment. NBA superstars have been watching WNBA games for years and have a great appreciation for what those women do and James and Lillard will always show love to each other when not in the heat of battle themselves.

The late Kobe Bryant, of course, was one of the biggest advocates for women’s basketball as a whole and the WNBA, and plenty of others have long been supportive of the league and its talented players. James himself even recently showed love to another legend in Diana Taurasi for her milestone achievement.

The relationship between the stars of the NBA and WNBA is as strong as ever and the continued appearances of NBA stars at these games is proof of that bond.

Davis discusses his love of women’s basketball

Davis’ love of the game of basketball, and specifically the women’s side, began at a young age as the Lakers star recently revealed. During his own appearance at a WNBA game, Davis spoke on how that love developed, mentioning that his older sister used to beat him in basketball when they were young, much like Cheryl and Reggie Miller.

That love continued to grow over time and Davis was also inspired in seeing how little attention the WNBA was getting and pushing for equality for that league. In the end, basketball stars respect the talent and drive it takes to succeed, regardless of the league it is taking place in.

