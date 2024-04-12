Lakers Video: LeBron James Details Famous Block From 2016 NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a no-doubt first ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. And one of the many reasons why is the iconic moments he has had at different points in his career, perhaps none bigger than a last-minute chasedown block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

In his second year returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Miami Heat, James was tasked with leading his team against the Warriors team that won an NBA record 73 regular season games. He was also tasked with leading his team back from a 3-1 deficit in those Finals, something no team in NBA history had ever done before. And in the final minute of Game 7, James sprinted down the court and blocked Andre Iguodala’s layup from behind, keeping the game leveled and allowing the Cavaliers to make NBA history with their win.

Eight years later, James got the chance to explain how that block was able to come to fruition and the important role that J.R. Smith, his often-criticized teammate and NBA champion with the 2020 Lakers, played in allowing that to happen, via Mind the Game with James and JJ Redick:

.@KingJames breaks down The Block and how JR Smith played an important role in that play. Full conversation with @jj_redick: https://t.co/BqnBtMlh6R pic.twitter.com/GmGCDeOBef — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) April 11, 2024

Unsurprisingly, James’ iconic block stems from a bit of coaching he was able to do with Smith, urging him not to foul and to simply alter the shot at the rim to buy the superstar some time. Smith did exactly what he needed to, forcing Iguodala to double pump at the rim and leading to James’ block.

James’ greatness is undeniable, but when he discusses stories like these, it adds another layer to what he’s been able to achieve in his 21 NBA campaigns.

LeBron James: impossible to make up for Anthony Davis’ absence

Lakers star Anthony Davis has now effectively missed two consecutive games for L.A. — both losses — and James spoke about what the Lakers have to do when he misses games, saying that covering for Davis is close to an impossible task.

“It’s hard for us to make up, especially having a guy like AD not playing. It’s pretty much impossible to make up for what he provides for our ballclub both offensively and defensively.”

