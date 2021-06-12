Lakers Video: LeBron James & Drake Attend Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon Game
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season ended prematurely, unfortunately, as they were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round after Anthony Davis missed time due to a groin injury and LeBron James was playing hobbled with a high ankle sprain.

The silver lining of an early exit is that the Lakers will now have a full offseason to get healthy, a luxury they did not have last year after winning the championship in the Orlando bubble and then only having 71 days to get ready for 2020-21.

James especially could use the rest as the 36-year-old gets ready to go into his 19th NBA season. The offseason also serves another purpose for him as he gets to spend much-needed time with his family, which he wouldn’t be able to do while preparing for a playoff series.

That was the case on Friday night when James and rapper Drake were seen attending Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon high school championship game, via Tarek Fattal of the L.A. Daily News:

LeBron and Drake weren’t just there to show face as they were into the game the shown jumping after an impressive dunk by Amari Bailey:

There was even a hilarious moment of Drake complaining to the high school official about a poor call, via Krysten Peek of Yahoo:

In addition to LeBron and Drake, current and former Lakers such as Jared Dudley and JR Smith were also in attendance.

Bronny James is just a sophomore at 16 years of age but unfortunately missed almost all of this season due to a knee injury. LeBron has made it clear that he is staying in the NBA hoping to get the chance to play with his son, so it will be up to Bronny to take a leap over his final two high school seasons to prove he can play in the NBA.

As far as this game went, Centennial of Corona beat Sierra Canyon, 80-72, to win the CIF Open Division title. Bronny finished with seven points in his first game since February.

LeBron changing to No. 6

In addition to getting healthy, working out and spending time with his family, James is also currently focused on the launch of his new movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The movie is set to be released in July and features him wearing his old No. 6 jersey, which he wore with the Miami Heat. In conjunction with the movie, James is also reportedly switching to No. 6 with the Lakers next season, a change he has been talking about doing for a while.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
NBPA, NBA, Michele Roberts

NBPA Director Michele Roberts: Players Anxious To Resolve Salary Cap, Free Agency Issues

There remains a number of questions regarding the 2020-21 NBA season and when that will begin, but before…

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Nike 3 On 3 Slam Dunk Contest 2014

The Nike 3 On 3 Tournament took place at L.A. Live in…
LeBron James

Lakers Highlights: Lonzo Ball, LeBron James Both Record Triple-Double In Blowout Win Vs. Hornets

With the Los Angeles Lakers coming off a frustrating loss to the Houston Rockets at the outset of their road trip, Lonzo Ball and LeBron James ensured they would bounce…

VIDEO: Robert Horry’s Top 5 Lakers Moments

Lakers Nation takes a look back at this legendary Laker known for…