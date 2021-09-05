Lakers Video: LeBron James Draws Serenade From Fans In Italy

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated earlier than expected from the 2021 NBA playoffs, LeBron James and the team experienced an eventful and successful summer.

James saw his highly-anticipated film “Space Jam: A New Legacy” release to widespread acclaim and fanfare while the Lakers reloaded their roster with Russell Westbrook and a slew of veterans who all seem content with playing their role and helping the franchise win their 18th NBA Championship.

Los Angeles is still tweaking the team after signing Rajon Rondo and reportedly bringing in DeAndre Jordan after the veteran was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

Even though the Lakers are working to surround James with the most optimal roster ahead of his 19th year in the NBA, the superstar has earned a much-needed break before the grind of the 2021-22 season is upon him. James was spotted hanging out with music legend Elton John in Italy and the Lakers star later found himself being serenaded by fans as he was boarding a yacht, via Bleacher Report:

“Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, LeBron, LeBron” Fans found LeBron boarding a yacht in Ischia, Italy 🇮🇹 (via @BarresiFilippo4) pic.twitter.com/fQvHL7q91k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2021

When someone of James’ stature is seen in public, he will surely draw a crowd and this was no different as fans could not help but sing to the future Hall-of-Famer as he continues to enjoy his vacation. Prolific athletes like James are used to the limelight and fans trying to get their attention, though this recent occurrence is certainly more unique than most sightings.

Only adding to James’s popularity is his affiliation with the Purple and Gold as the Lakers are a global brand that even non-basketball fans can recognize. James being a part of the most historic franchise in sports certainly does not hurt his odds of being noticed and it has been a successful partnership that could culminate in even more titles in the near future.

James appears in NBA 2K22 trailer

Alongside the start of the 2021-22 season comes the release of the newest NBA 2K installment, and James made an appearance in the trailer with Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony also among those in it.

