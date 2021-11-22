Lakers Video: LeBron James Ejected After Receiving Flagrant 2 In Incident With Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to snap their three-game losing streak as they overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook carried the Lakers in the second half as the two stars made plays on both ends to rally the team. Davis stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and four steals while Westbrook recorded another near triple-double of 26 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

Although L.A. came away with the much-needed win, the story of the night was the brawl that occurred in the third quarter after Isaiah Stewart took exception to a hit from LeBron James. Stewart and James got into it and all hell broke loose when the big man charged at the Laker star with both eventually being ejected, via SportsCenter:

It looked like James was jostling with Stewart when lined up during free throws and accidentally caught him near the eye with his fist. Head coach Frank Vogel gave his perspective of the incident and acknowledged he was proud of how his players handled it.

“It was unfortunately contact,” Vogel explained. “LeBron was just trying to get the elbow off his rib cage which was a foul, he was trying to shed the contact and that incidental contact was obviously enough for a Flagrant 2. The reaction was what it was and I think our guys did a good job protecting our teammates but not trying to escalate. That’s what you want from our peacekeepers in those situations and for the most part I feel like our guys did that while trying to form a wall around a teammate. Standing up for each other without trying to turn it into sometime uglier, so I commend our guys for that.”

James was charged with a Flagrant 2 and automatically ejected from the game, while Stewart was called for two technical fouls and also tossed. Westbrook picked up a technical for his involvement, though it took nearly 20 minutes for play to resume.

Given the situation, Stewart will likely serve a lengthy suspension while James could miss time as well. It was a scary situation for nearly everyone involved and the NBA will need to take a long look at it in order to prevent any future incidents from happening.

Scott Foster gives interpretation of contact between James and Stewart

There was a lengthy conversation between the officials after the incident happened and crew chief Scott Foster provided an explanation for the ruling after the game.

“Upon the free throw the initial contact deemed a loose ball foul by Isaiah Stewart and then a dead ball act by LeBron James, deemed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 for unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulder.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
LeBron James, NBA Finals sign

Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Derek Fisher For Most Playoff Games In NBA History

Since LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018, he has broken records and passed new…
Andre Drummond, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Andre Drummond Believes Lakers Need More On-Court Time To Reach Potential

For the first time, the Los Angeles Lakers had their expected starting lineup on the court on Friday night as LeBron James…
LeBron James, Lakers

LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 17 ‘Courage’ In Lakers’ First Orlando Practice

After players completed the quarantine phase upon arriving at Walt Disney World, the Los Angeles Lakers held…
Frank Vogel, Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Wants Dennis Schroder To Be ‘Extremely Assertive’

The Los Angeles Lakers already struggled offensively in the absence of Anthony Davis, but when LeBron James went out…