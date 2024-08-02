Lakers Video: LeBron James Embarrasses Daughter Zhuri While Dancing At Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is, by all likelihood, playing in his final Olympics. At 39 years of age, he has already defied the odds by not only playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but being perhaps their best player and certainly their leader.

James would be breaking all types of norms if he was able to play in the L.A. Olympics in 2028. So for now, he is soaking up every moment of his time in Paris, especially with his family — and daughter Zhuri James — in attendance alongside him.

The two were seen enjoying women’s beach volleyball in the rain in Paris after the Lakers star helped lift Team USA to their second group stage win against South Sudan. And even as great and famous as LeBron is, he is still capable of embarrassing his children with his dancing, via On Her Turf:

Peak girl dad energy. LeBron James embarrassing his daughter Zhuri with his dance moves at the #ParisOlympics is too good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CosbOYPid6 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 2, 2024

James, in typical fashion, had no problem soaking up the spotlight in a comedic way when the cameras panned to him the beach volleyball stadium. Add in Zhuri’s immediate embarrassment at her dad’s antics and it makes for a funny, yet wholesome moment for the James family in Paris.

The volleyball players even seemed to notice James and showed him some love up in the stands.

Hopefully, the James family can continue to watch as LeBron fights to win another gold medal for the United States of America. A gold in Paris would signify James’ third gold and fourth overall in four appearances for Team USA. And on the off nights, him and his family can enjoy the other festivities.

LeBron James not concerned about Team USA starters

The story of Team USA on has been the performance of their starting lineups and the full rotation by head coach Steve Kerr. Joel Embiid has been benched an un-benched for Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum received a DNP-CD and followed it up by starting in the next game.

The change in lineups and rotation is something that everyone on Team USA is prepared for, however. LeBron James noted that for everyone on this team, it is about playing at the highest level for the minutes they are out on the floor.

The Team USA bench combined for 66 points against South Sudan and as James noted it was on both sides of the ball where they shined. Overall, Team USA held South Sudan to 42.1% shooting and forced 19 turnovers and with LeBron leading the way they are looking every bit like the favorites to take home gold most expected.

