Lakers Video: LeBron James Greets Colorado Stars Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter After Nuggets Game

The start of the 2023-24 NBA season didn’t go the way the Los Angeles Lakers wanted as they lost to the Denver Nuggets on Opening Night.

The game script felt like it was pulled straight from the Western Conference Finals as the Lakers would go down by double digits, mount a comeback to pull within a couple of possessions, and then fall behind again after the Nuggets would respond with a run. All night, Los Angeles was unable to get over the hump and Austin Reaves couldn’t help but tip his cap to Denver.

The bright side is that LeBron James looked past the foot injury he was dealing with last season as he had his normal burst and explosiveness on the floor. James made several vintage drives to the rim where he had to finish through contact, an encouraging sign for the Lakers who’ll need him throughout the regular season.

As is customary on Opening Night, several high-profile individuals were at the game and Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter got up close for the action. Sanders and Hunter got the chance to meet James on the court after the game in what appeared to be a special moment for the young collegiate athletes, via Bleacher Report:

LeBron had to show love to Shedeur and Travis after the game 🙌👑 pic.twitter.com/dwzzFhZa1I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2023

Sanders and Hunter are seen smiling with glee after dapping up the King, which makes sense after they previously compared themselves to LeBron and Dwyane Wade:

"We like LeBron and D Wade … or Steph and Klay" 👀 Travis Hunter and Sheduer Sanders give their NBA-duo comp 😂 pic.twitter.com/n1HD9g0bPs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2023

After a blistering start to the college football season, Colorado’s slowed down in recent weeks but Sanders and Hunter remain two of the biggest stars in their sport right now. James is a huge football fan and has tuned into Colorado’s games this season, though this time he was the one putting on the show for the Buffaloes.

Although it was a loss, Los Angeles had some positive takeaways from the game and hopefully they can use those to get their first win on Thursday in their home opener against the Phoenix Suns.

