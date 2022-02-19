Lakers Video: LeBron James Honored With Tribute Video For Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Scoring List

LeBron James has reached countless milestones in his career, but he might have just achieved one of his biggest accolades last week — passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar’s 44,149 points scored in the regular season and the playoffs combined during the loss to the Golden State Warriors, draining a three in the third quarter to bring the game back within one point.

After the game, the Lakers honored James’ record by posting a montage of iconic plays from his and Abdul-Jabbar’s careers. Fittingly, the tribute video starts with the two NBA greats vowing to embrace the pressure during their introductory press conferences:

James is yet to match Abdul-Jabbar’s regular-season career total in points. The legendary center scored 38,387 points over his 18-year NBA career during which he won six championships: one with the Milwaukee Bucks and five with the Purple and Gold.

James needs just under 2,000 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar on that list — and less than 400 to jump ahead of Karl Malone in second.

Frank Vogel congratulates James on becoming all-time leading scorer

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel congratulated James on his achievement after the Warriors game, calling the 37-year-old forward “the greatest player” to have ever graced the NBA.

“Obviously, he hits milestones every x-amount of games,” Vogel said.

“We continue to see it. To me, he’s the greatest player ever to play and Lakers fans are lucky to have him in a Laker uniform. I still believe he’s going to lead us to great things this year. It’s just awesome to see him hit another milestone like that.”

