Lakers Video: LeBron James Jokes About Retiring Over Playing For Magic After Bubble Experience

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James still has two more full seasons under contract in L.A. before his next bout with free agency. And while he’s given no indication that he would ever leave the Lakers at age 38, there is nothing guaranteed in the NBA as players have left situations just as good as the one he has currently.

James grew an extra appreciation for L.A. and the Lakers after his three-month stay in the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida. While winning the Lakers’ 17th championship certainly softened the blow, he has been very vocal about how difficult things were in Orlando and how much he struggled outside of his daily routine.

In fact, it affected him so much that he swore the Orlando Magic as a potential free agent destination, joking about what he would do if he was forced to play there for any reason, via Uninterrupted’s “The Shop”:

The Walt Disney World bubble was a negative experience for many players, but it clearly took a toll on James mentally. Now, the Magic likely wouldn’t have been a viable free-agent destination in two years anyway, as they have entered a full-blown rebuild and probably won’t be in championship contention by then.

But even if they were able to put the pieces together to form a contending team, they would not be able to get James to join them. The Lakers superstar also quickly touches over the fact that he would not leave Malibu at all, hinting that the Lakers could be the final team he plays for.

James is proud to be a part of Lakers history

Ever since he arrived in L.A., James has spoken about wanting to restore glory to the Lakers franchise. Well, it only took him about two calendar years to do so, and he’s aware of what that means to him and the franchise. “It’s a historical franchise up there with a lot of other great franchises but I’m not gonna name them because we’re talking about the Purple and Gold right now,” James recently said.

“I realize this opportunity, it’s been an honor to be a part of this franchise for the last three years I think I’ve been here, I think it’s been three years [laughs]. And I will continue to love being a part of this Lakers organization, being a part of the history.”

