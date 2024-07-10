Lakers Video: LeBron James Links Up With Carmelo Anthony & Dwyane Wade At Team USA Camp

There have been a number of stories surrounding the Team USA training camp as they get prepared to head to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. One of the biggest has been the play of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, the oldest player on the team.

This will be LeBron’s fourth trip to the Olympics with the last two resulting in Gold Medals in 2008 and 2012. Also a big part of those teams were two of his closest friends in Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, who were also on the 2004 team that took home Bronze with James.

With both Wade and Anthony being such a huge part of USA Basketball, the two were in Las Vegas to take in some of the Team USA training camp, which also allowed for them to link up with their good friend LeBron:

Team USA legends assembled in Las Vegas: 🔸Dwyane Wade

🔸LeBron James

🔸Carmelo Anthony #RepublikaNgNBA pic.twitter.com/zgEHvan44a — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) July 10, 2024

James, Wade, and Anthony are synonymous with Team USA and bringing them back to glory. They were part of the low-point of USA Basketball in 2004 before being part of the Redeem Team in 2008. Their time together with Team USA only further strengthened the bond and friendship that was already building during that time and they remain extremely close to this day.

Any time they are able to get some time together it is a beautiful thing and Wade and Anthony were able to take in LeBron still being arguably the best player on the floor at 39 years old. All three were part of the storied 2003 NBA Draft and while Wade and Anthony’s careers are done, LeBron continues to go strong both for the Lakers and for Team USA as he plans on leading them to another Gold Medal in Paris.

LeBron James voted best player at Team USA training camp

What LeBron James is still able to do at his age with so many miles on him is truly remarkable. And he has continued to show that at Team USA training camp as he was voted the best player during camp in a straw poll of coaches and USA Select Team players.

LeBron received five votes in the poll, far more than any other player. Stephen Curry was one of three players to receive two votes while James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis also received one vote along with four others.

