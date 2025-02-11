Lakers Video: LeBron James, Lionel Messi & Shohei Ohtani Featured In Beats By Dre Commercial

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn’t just successful on the court, but he’s also made plenty of money off the floor as well.

James has become well-known in professional sports for his business acumen and it’s warranted as he’s made numerous business ventures that have panned out.

One of James’ best investments came with the Beats by Dre products and continues to stay involved as an endorser.

Recently, Beats by Dre released a video for their new Powerbeats Pro 2 product which featured James, Lionel Messi and Shohei Ohtani, via Beats by Dre:

Listen to your heart. Powerbeats Pro 2 with Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts is available to order starting today. Narrated by @RZA. pic.twitter.com/dzB6QgYUKJ — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) February 11, 2025

James is the first featured athlete in the video as he’s seen shooting around on a court while hip-hop legend RZA narrates a snippet of his story. The video then transitions to Messi and Ohtani going through similar practice shots and ends with images of the new products.

Following the release, James, Messi and Ohtani issued statements on the new Beats and what it meant to participate in the ad.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the Powerbeats line since it first launched, and seeing it evolve into the new Powerbeats Pro 2 is incredible. Music has always been a key motivator in my training, and these earphones take an already iconic product to the next level,” James said.

“Even though we come from different sports, what connects us is our shared passion to perform at the highest level. This campaign reflects how true power comes from the heart—how we’ve all used that inner drive to fuel our journeys and push ourselves throughout our careers,” Messi said.

“Getting to be a part of this campaign with LeBron James and Lionel Messi is really special. Tapping in to your heart is important whether you’re an athlete on the biggest stage or just getting started and I’m excited to partner with Beats to help deliver that message,” Ohtani said.

For superstars like James, Messi and Ohtani, having devices to aid them in their training regimens goes a long way and should be a hit with consumers after seeing such a thrilling and well-done ad.

