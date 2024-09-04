Lakers Video: LeBron James Lists Mount Rushmore Of NFL Quarterbacks

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James not only remains at the top of his craft despite entering his 22nd season at age 39, but he also is very plugged in to what’s happening in the rest of the sports world. He has shown himself to be a regular fan of other sports leagues, but specifically the NFL.

James regularly talks about the football season and typically roots for his hometown Cleveland Browns or one of the L.A. teams.

And with NFL season kicking off on Thursday when the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Lamar Jackson at the Baltimore Ravens, it’s a chance for everyone to say their takes on the year ahead. James, though, got a chance to look back at some of the all-time greats at the game’s more difficult position, the quarterback.

James created a Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks, including the undisputed GOAT, a current player, and a toss-up for the fourth and final spot on the mountain, via Uninterrupted on TikTok:

Tom Brady is the unequivocal GOAT of football. No player in NFL history has won as at high of a level with such frequency as Brady. He won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was perhaps the most consistent and collected quarterback in the pocket that the game has ever seen.

James quickly though put Patrick Mahomes in the second spot. Mahomes has only played six seasons as a full-time starter, but has arguably has the greatest six-year stretch of all time. He has made six AFC title games, four Super Bowls (with three championships), won two MVPs, has three All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl selections.

From there he added another undisputed winner and all-time great in Joe Montana. And finally he had a toss-up betwene Denver Broncos legend John Elway and one of the most talented quarterbacks the game has ever seen in Peyton Manning, although his instinct was to put Elway first.

The NFL has had plenty of incredible signal-callers, but James pinpoints these five as the greatest to ever play the position.

LeBron James wants legacy to go beyond basketball

Perhaps no one is sports history has accomplished as much as LeBron James. He came into the league with all the hype in the world and lived up to every bit of it, setting numerous records while never getting into any trouble.

What James has done off the court is just important to him as what he does on it, however. LeBron notably created the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio and has done numerous other great things to help out in the community and also build a business empire.

And when it is all said and done, those are the things that James wants to be remembered for.

