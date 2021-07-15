Lakers Video: LeBron James Makes Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

It has been quite an eventful offseason for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” coming this weekend.

James has made his fair share of rounds in order to promote the new movie, which is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16. Not only that, he is keeping a close eye on his good friend Chris Paul as he attempts to secure a ring for both himself and the Phoenix Suns franchise in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Although the Lakers may have come up short in their own pursuit of another title, there was clearly still plenty to look forward to for James this offseason. It is safe to say that he is relishing his time in Hollywood.

James discussed a number of topics during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live from his new movie to rooting for Paul in the championship and even the vetoed trade by David Stern all those years ago:

While the Suns may have taken care of the Lakers in six games, there are no hard feelings from James as he continues to cheer for Paul. He revealed that their friendship dates back to their days in high school and how he was even present for the birth of his son Bryce Maximus.

James also pointed out the unprecedented circumstances of the vetoed trade that was supposed to pair Paul up with Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard in 2011. He even upped the ante by hinting toward his strong desire to team up with his old friend in the near future.

The interview culminated with James thanking Michael Jordan for serving as an inspiration and getting to pay homage to the original film 25 years later. Even if he admittedly still finds it all surreal, there is not a script in town that matches his story up to this point.

Perhaps the funniest part of the interview was James getting to meet Guillermo, who is known for asking hilarious questions at important press conferences such as the NBA Finals.

LeBron celebrates premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

The stars aligned for the West Coast Premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at L.A. Live. James was joined by his family along with fellow teammate and co-star Anthony Davis.

Among the other notable attendees included former teammate Chris Bosh, John Legend, and, of course, the movie’s villain Don Cheadle.

