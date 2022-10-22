Lakers Video: LeBron James Manifested His Own Building On Nike Campus

The impact that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made on the basketball court and in the community has sprouted many unique opportunities.

From investments, sponsorships and now having his own Nike Inc. building called the ‘LeBron James Innovation Center,’ James is one of a few professional athletes to receive that honor.

In the recent episode of Uninterrupted’s ‘The Shop,’ James talked about his experience stepping into a Nike building and how he wanted his own building:

“Bron, you getting one of these." 🙏🏾@kingjames reflects on first stepping onto Nike’s campus and wanting a building of his own on a new episode of #TheShop. 📺: https://t.co/rIRoiR0tNT pic.twitter.com/KjJbkeBQOA — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 9, 2022

At 37 years old, James has revolutionized the basketball world as well as his local communities such as Akron, Ohio. As a result of his good nature and work ethic, the four-time NBA champion reaps the harvest of the LeBron James Innovation Center.

It took almost two decades for James to accomplish his goal of his signature Nike building, but known for his leadership on and off the court, the King is a living example of what happens when you stay patient, work hard and stay positive.

Grant Hill Compares His Game To LeBron James

Former NBA star Grant Hill was one of the first players to show off playmaking abilities with front-court-like height and athleticism. James has taken that mantle and run with it since he got drafted into the NBA in 2003.

With James’ pass-first mindset and his ability to make plays for others, be explosive and have a tight handle, Hill compared his own game to that of James.

Both star forwards have contributed to the position by not just limiting it to paint and inside play. As the four-time NBA champion heads into his 20th season, the Lakers faithful and the basketball world can continue to see a spectacular display of playmaking, athleticism and leadership.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!