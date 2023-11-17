Lakers Video: LeBron James Meets Formula 1 Drivers Charles Leclerc & Esteban Ocon

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are two of the biggest brands in all of sports around the world. Both are recognizable worldwide and have legions of fans. While not quite on the level yet, one of the fastest rising sports in terms of popularity around the world the last couple of years has been Formula 1 racing.

This is due in large part to the hit reality series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” which finished its fifth season on Netflix earlier this year. The popularity of the show has lifted Formula 1 into mainstream consciousness and a couple of top drivers were in attendance during the Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon were in the building for the Lakers win and afterwards got the chance to meet James and gift him a Formula 1 racing helmet, via NBA on X:

Fast 🤝 Forceful "I was a bit nervous to meet such a legend." LeBron met F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon after the Lakers Sunday night win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YaYqePQwWh — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2023

The respect and adulation other athletes have for James is truly remarkable. Regardless of what sport someone is involved in, witnessing LeBron still perform at such a high level at this stage of his career is awe-inspiring and other athletes have nothing but respect for it.

Both Leclerc and Ocon are in the midst of their prime years with Leclerc being just 26 years old and Ocon at 27. Part of the Ferrari team, Leclerc currently sits at seventh in the Formula 1 standings ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. Ocon races for the Alpine team and is 12th in the standings.

Great athletes are always looking for inspiration from different areas and can find drive and motivation by witnessing greatness in other walks of life. For as long as he has been at the top of the basketball world there is no doubt James has had an impact on many athletes around the world.

Lakers’ LeBron James discusses what he learned from Jason Kidd

In his most recent game, James surpassed former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd for fourth in all-time triple-doubles with 108. Afterwards, LeBron spoke about what he took from Kidd’s game.

“Making teammates better no matter what,” LeBron said. “Can never do it individually, can never do it by yourself. And also communication. I think those are two things that I took from him and have been able to apply.”

James also admitted that one thing he was unable to take from Kidd is the Hall of Fame point guard’s patience, which LeBron said is simply not in his nature.

