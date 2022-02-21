Lakers Video: LeBron James, Michael Jordan Share Moment At 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books, with Team LeBron capping off the events with a thrilling win over Team Durant.

Stephen Curry was named the inaugural NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant MVP and rightfully so after scoring a game-high 50 points and breaking the game’s record for most made 3-pointers with 16. The game went down to the wire but James was able to win things for his squad after hitting a tough turnaround jumper, a poetic ending in his hometown of Cleveland.

The game’s halftime was also a sight to see as it honored the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team that included players like James and Curry. A host of the game’s greats were in attendance, though none drew greater applause than Michael Jordan.

Jordan was one of the last legends introduced during the ceremony, but afterward, cameras caught a cool moment between him and James:

This was a cool moment between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/tXtcDlex7Q — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 21, 2022

The level of mutual respect and admiration for each other was on full display as the two greats embraced on the court. The two were all smiles during their brief conversation, though it is uncertain what was being discussed.

James and Jordan are going to be linked forever as each has their supporters when it comes to the never-ending “GOAT” debate. Jordan is the gold standard for basketball greatest with an undefeated NBA Finals record, though James certainly has a stout case considering he is well on pace to break more records in the next couple of seasons.

No matter who one thinks is the better player, the important thing to focus on is how each of them has pushed and elevated the game of basketball.

LeBron James confirms final season will be played with Bronny

Even at 37 years old, James looks like someone who is in their prime and he could conceivably keep playing at an elite level until he finally decides to retire.

While it seemed like an open question when James would finally hang his sneakers up for good, he confirmed during All-Star Weekend that his final season will be when his son Bronny James makes it to the NBA. James also confirmed that he will play with Bronny wherever he ends up.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!