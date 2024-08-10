Lakers Video: LeBron James Nike Olympic Commercials

When it comes to competitors in all of sports, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is arguably at the top of the list. Considering he is going into his 22nd season, one could expect his competitive edge to subside and he would focus on enjoying his last year or two before hanging it up..

Seeing how ridiculous James’ resume already is, it would makes sense for him to take it easy to conclude his career. Some of his accolades include 20 All-Star appearances, four championships, four MVPs, 20 All-NBA nominations, four-time Finals MVP, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and winner of the inaugural In-Season Tournament and MVP.

But now, the 39-year-old is on a tear for Team USA as they embarked on a mission to bring a gold medal home. Again, James could have coasted seeing how many stars are on this roster. But he was their best player, spearheading an undefeated run in France en route to MVP honors.

Representing the United States means a lot to James, and he showed that in Nike’s latest commercial featuring his mentality and desire to get his third gold medal:

Nike then put out another commercial involving James after USA took home the gold:

Every team wants to beat the odds. One team is the odds. The reign of @TeamUSA Men's Basketball continues at the @olympics.#WinningIsntForEveryone #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/IAEJ0wSuP4 — Nike (@Nike) August 10, 2024

Team USA infamously trailed by 17 to Serbia in the semifinals and were on course for one of the worst losses in men’s basketball history for the United States. Yet, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James were tremendous in propelling them into a thrilling comeback win.

James put up a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, continuing to defy all odds. Whenever international play approaches for the United States, pressure mounts and the Lakers star recognizes what is at stake.

To finally get his third gold medal, USA had to go through the host country, France, who was led by San Antonio Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier. Ultimately, there were challenges to overcome for James and company but they came through on their goal of bringing home gold after a disappointing end to the FIBA World Cup last summer.

It’s yet another great accomplishment for James, who clearly still has a lot left in the tank.

LeBron James recognizes he doesn’t have many big games left in career

While LeBron James is continuing to produce at the latter stages of his career, there is not much time left to win on the biggest stage. This is something that James recognized and acknowledged as he embarked on his final Olympic journey with the United States, winning gold for his country.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!