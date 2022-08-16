Lakers Video: LeBron James, Other NBA Stars React To Bronny James’ Dunk During AXE Euro Tour

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made his mark in the NBA over the past 19 years, winning four NBA titles and putting himself right in the middle of the GOAT debate.

However, while all the accolades and awards pile up, he has been taking even greater joy watching his sons Bronny and Bryce make their own names on the basketball court. Both of James’ sons have been drawing the eyes of scouts and recruiters and it’s only a matter of time until both of them are playing in the league someday.

Currently, Bronny and Bryce are playing together overseas with the California Basketball Club as part of the AXE Euro Tour. Bronny made waves over social media when he managed to climb the ladder and dunk over a defender in transition, much to the delight to the French crowd:

LeBron couldn’t contain his excitement, posting a live reaction to Bronny’s dunk:

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

Additionally, various stars around the NBA reacted to Bronny’s impressive poster:

LeBron tweeted out how emotional he was watching his sons play together for the first time in a game situation, but that dunk from Bronny had to have him feeling like a proud dad. LeBron is known for embarrassing players with his freight train drives to the lane, and it looks like his eldest son is following in his footsteps.

With Bronny NBA draft-eligible in the next couple of years, people have already begun to speculate where he might end up considering LeBron is determined to play with him in the league. Bronny isn’t a highly-touted prospect right now, but his name, the attention and the possibility of him being a package deal with his dad almost ensures he’ll have a future in the NBA.

Rutgers making push to recruit Bronny James

Bronny is a middling prospect in the 2023 class, but that hasn’t stopped college universities from recruiting him. However, the most surprising school to angle for him is Rutgers, who historically isn’t known for their basketball program.

