Lakers Video: LeBron James Pokes Fun At Clippers Saying He Would Dunk On His Mother If She Played For Them

To some, LeBron James will always be a Cleveland Cavalier — but the four-time NBA champion has undeniably secured his place in the Los Angeles Lakers history books during his four-year stint with the team.

James openly embraced continuing Kobe Bryant’s legacy after arriving in L.A. in 2018. The bond between the two NBA greats was tight even before James became a later, as evidenced by “The Redeem Team” — a Netflix documentary about Team USA’s 2008 Olympic gold victory. And it only got stronger after Bryant’s tragic death, prompting James to promise he would restore the Lakers franchise.

James fulfilled his promise in 2020, leading L.A. to the franchise’s 17th championship in the Orlando bubble. And even though the two seasons since that triumph have been average, the 37-year-old has been talking about his commitment to Purple and Gold time and again. (Perhaps with the exception of the 2022 All-Star Weekend).

In another sign of James’ transition into a true Laker, the 18-time All-Star has been vocal about his dislike for the team’s biggest rivals. In the latest ‘The Shop’ episode, James expressed his feelings toward the L.A. Clippers, saying he would dunk on his mother if she played for the Purple and Gold’s local rival:

.@kingjames says even mama could get posterized if it came down to it on an all-new episode of #TheShop 😂 Full episode on our YouTube channel now! 💈 📺: https://t.co/as1h9CwVB5 pic.twitter.com/qqQKDOltle — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 7, 2022

“If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane, she’s getting punched on!” he said in a trailer for the seventh episode of the show’s fifth season. “And I hope she would be like: ‘You know what son, you got that one. I’m coming back for your ass, though.’ I hope so!”

Two years ago, James mocked the Clippers for blowing the 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets. The All-Star forward pointed out the irony of the Clippers crashing out of the playoffs in such circumstances after they engaged in trash-talk through the season.

Earlier this year, James also had some bitter words for the Lakers’ archenemy, the Boston Celtics, calling their fans “racist as f—k.” He doubled down on his distaste for the Celtics at the beginning of the 2022 preseason, saying that everyone hates Boston in Laker Land.

James sees ‘generational talent’ in Victor Wembanyama

James doesn’t shy away from speaking his truth, which means he also gives credit when credit is due. This week, the NBA was sent into frenzy after the lock-on No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, Victor Wembanyama, put on a show in two exhibition games against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama has earned the label of one of the most exciting prospects of the 21st century. And James has said the buzz around the young Frenchman is justified. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and graceful as he is on the floor,” he said.

“At 7’4″ or 7’5″ or 7’3″ or whatever the case me be, his ability to put the ball on the floor and shoot stepback jumpers out of the post, stepback threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots. He’s for sure a generational talent, and hopefully, he continues to stay healthy. That’s what’s most important for him personally.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!