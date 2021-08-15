Lakers Video: LeBron James Poses For Picture With Kid While Attending Summer League Game With Russell Westbrook

Excitement is currently at an all-time high in the Los Angeles Lakers organization after acquiring Russell Westbrook this offseason to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in hopes of getting back into championship contention.

Not only did they acquire Westbrook, but the Lakers also then picked up a number of quality veterans that understand the goal is to win a championship and will have no problem buying in.

Considering the Lakers are one of the older teams in the league though, it is important that they find some young talent that they can develop, which is what Summer League is for.

Through four games in Las Vegas, the Lakers’ team of all undrafted players has managed to go 2-2, most recently falling to a Detroit Pistons team that was without No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham on Saturday night.

James and Westbrook added to the excitement surrounding the organization by attending the game together, making their first public appearance as teammates:

LeBron and Russ came to check out some Summer League action 👀 pic.twitter.com/GdzoFWM4JA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 15, 2021

LeBron and Russ vibing at #NBASummer 😂 pic.twitter.com/NaAitIYFS3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 15, 2021

James was even kind enough to pose for a picture for a young kid, making his night:

James has attended the Las Vegas Summer League every year since joining the Lakers, showing support for the organization and potential teammates.

As things currently stand, Summer League players Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi will be with the Lakers as two-way players this season while Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown will at least be around for training camp after signing Exhibit 10 contracts.

James and Westbrook already working out together

While many people have questioned how Westbrook will fit alongside James as another ball-dominant player, it seems that both are willing to do whatever it takes to make this work.

Westbrook and James have already started working out together alongside assistant coach Phil Handy, so it’s clear that they are excited about the upcoming season and anxious to get it started.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!