Lakers Video: LeBron James Ramps Up On-Court Training As Return Nears

The Los Angeles Lakers have done well to stay afloat while LeBron James remains sidelined with a groin injury.

James’ groin injury came at a bad time as the Lakers were in the midst of the toughest part of their schedule and other players like Rui Hachimura were also already out with injury. Without LeBron, the Lakers predictably struggled to compete against some of the best teams in the league though they won a few games in between to keep their place in the standings.

The initial expectation was James would only miss one to two weeks and so far is on track to return. Head coach JJ Redick previously announced James and Hachimura were both considered day-to-day, which means they could suit up any day now.

Prior to the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron was seen getting an on-court workout in, via Spectrum SportsNet:

In the video, James is seen sprinting up and down the sidelines and dunking the basketball for multiple reps. He seems to be moving well although it’s apparent he isn’t running or jumping at full speed.

However, it clearly looks like LeBron has suffered no setbacks in his recovery and could definitely play if this were the postseason. Redick added that he’s hopeful James and Hachimura are able to return for Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls and the video is proof that it’s a legitimate possibility for James.

The Lakers have been a potent offensive team with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the charge, but the team can hit several levels more with James and Hachimura in the lineup. Redick’s scheme does a great job of leveraging each players’ strengths, but the playbook is almost endless when the team is at full strength.

James and Hachimura likely won’t have a practice to get back to game speed, but at this juncture of the season just having them available would be a massive boost. With a couple of days of rest before Saturday’s game against the Bulls, hopefully James and Hachimura will be cleared to play.

JJ Redick says Lakers miss LeBron James' voice on defensive end

The Lakers defense has held relatively steady since LeBron James went down, but head coach JJ Redick said that the team misses his voice on that end. James may be well past his prime, but remains an effective defender when engaged.

