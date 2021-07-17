Lakers Video: LeBron James Reacts To ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Release

After years of work and development, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” officially released in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend.

James plays himself in an epic adventure to retrieve his son and escape a digital landscape by teaming up with iconic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck. On the flip side, several NBA and WNBA stars make up the Goon Squad, the rogue basketball team that tries to thwart James and his crew in a game and derail the Lakers star’s plans to return home with his family.

Earlier this week, James and numerous celebrities like his Lakers co-star Anthony Davis attended the movie’s West Coast opening but the film officially released everywhere on Friday. James seemed excited and emotional about Space Jam’s release in a clip via Uninterrupted:

For months, James and his team have been hard at work promoting Space Jam and drumming up interest and with the day finally here, the 36-year-old deserves to celebrate the accomplishment. James opened up prior to the release about what Space Jam meant to him growing up and how excited he was to introduce new fans to the universe and now gets to see his project on the big screen.

Space Jam is another notch on James’ belt as it pertains to his off-court endeavors and further cements his hold in the multi-media industry. The original Space Jam is a classic among basketball aficionados and James’ rendition of it will surely be warmly received among his fans.

FOCO releases limited-edition Space Jam bobbleheads

Aside from the exclusive Nike collection accompanying “Space Jam: A New Legacy” releasing, FOCO also came out with limited-edition bobbleheads. The collection of course features LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, but also includes Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Tasmanian Devil, and Granny. Each bobblehead is priced at $55 and are individually numbered.

