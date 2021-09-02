Lakers Video: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & Carmelo Anthony Appear In NBA 2K22 Trailer

It is getting close to the favorite time of year for video gaming and basketball fans around the world as the annual release of NBA 2K22 is near. The game always provides some major talking points as the players themselves argue over their ratings with everyone always believing they aren’t rated high enough.

But before the game can be released, there is always a gameplay trailer to get fans excited about being able to play as their favorite players. And of course with the Los Angeles Lakers assembling a team full of stars, they were front and center in this new trailer release video.

Current Lakers players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were all featured:

The first thing that is noticeable is James rocking the No. 6 jersey in Purple and Gold for the first time. Many may have forgotten that James officially made the switch after the end of last season, though Anthony Davis has chosen to remain as No. 3 instead of taking over 23.

There is also plenty of Westbrook in the trailer, particularly hitting one of his famous dribble moves and throwing down a tomahawk slam, something Lakers fans are sure to see plenty of this season assuming all goes well. Anthony also made an appearance, being shown diving over the scorer’s table to save a loose ball. Many would probably joke that Anthony would never do that in real life, but perhaps the team’s focus on sacrifice is already bleeding over into video game form.

Lakers legends also featured

A pair of Lakers legends also were shown briefly in the trailer as 2K spliced legends over current players. Magic Johnson saw a brief appearance as Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was making a fancy pass reminiscent of Magic himself. Likewise, the late, great Kobe Bryant was shown along with fellow legends Dwyane Wade and Michael Jordan giving an ice-cold stare as current Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell did the same.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to finally get in the game as NBA 2K22 is set to release on Sept. 10.

