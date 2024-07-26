Lakers Video: LeBron James Makes History As USA Flag Bearer During Olympic Opening Ceremonies

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was given the distinction of being named a USA flag bearer for the 2024 Olympic opening ceremonies. LeBron was joined by tennis star Coco Gauff in representing America with this honor.

It is truly something special for James, who will be taking part in the final Olympics of his illustrious basketball career and he has the opportunity to win his third Olympic gold medal.

But before he gets on the court he will be fulfilling those duties of being a USA flag bearer and, despite the weather not being ideal in Paris, James enjoyed his time the opening ceremonies:

A white coat fit for a king. 👑 LeBron gets ready for his @TeamUSA Flag Bearer duties. pic.twitter.com/Xaii47A8wD — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 26, 2024

LeBron James is ready to head down the Seine! 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/1Zki1wc4rP — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024

LeBron and Coco leading the way as Team USA cruises down the Seine. 🫡 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/JUBuL2It10 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024

Et la délégation américaine est là, emmenée par LeBron James et Coco Gauff ! 👀🇺🇸 LEBRON SUR LA SEINE BORDEL 😭pic.twitter.com/g6v3ga8uUw — 50 Nuances 🇺🇸🏀 (@50NuancesDeNBA) July 26, 2024

Being a flag bearer is something very few are selected for and LeBron is the first USA male basketball player to receive the honor. He is the third basketball player overall to be a flag bearer, joining women’s stars Sue Bird, who held the honor in the last Olympics, and Dawn Staley, who did so in 2004.

The importance of this is not lost on LeBron as the Lakers star said he was humbled and appreciative to be chosen for this honor and called it something he and his family will remember forever. The elder statesman of Team USA, it is excellent that he is paired with Gauff who is in her first Olympics and the younger American flag bearer at just 20 years old.

Whenever LeBron James does anything, he takes it serious and this opportunity to represent his country in this way is extremely fitting for his final appearance at the Olympics.

Stephen Curry nominated Lakers’ LeBron James to be USA flag bearer

The USA flag bearers are chosen from a group of athletes who are nominated by one of their teammates. In the case of LeBron James, the person who nominated him was the biggest rival of his career.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who has faced off with LeBron in four NBA Finals, was the person who nominated the Lakers star for the honor of being a USA flag bearer.

Even though there has been a rivalry between the two for many years, it was always strictly about basketball and the two have maintained a level of respect for each other. They are the two best players of this generation and now are able to team up on Team USA for the first and, probably, only time.

