Lakers Video: LeBron James Shares Moment With Young Fan During Pelicans Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are holding on with LeBron James still sidelined due to a right foot injury. He suffered the injury on Feb. 26, and the Lakers announced days later that he would be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. LeBron even had a walking boot on the first week of recovery, but recently took it off. He had his first on-court workout on Tuesday.

James was away from the team last week while dealing with recovery. LeBron had posted videos on his Instagram of him rehabbing the injury, however, his return is still weeks away even though his rehab is going according to plan.

Though he isn’t playing games, LeBron is still finding other ways to connect with fans. His grasp on the basketball world is strong whether he’s on the court or not. He shared a special moment with a young fan in New Orleans, via Instagram:

James seemed to have been impressed with the fan, writing a letter to her on social media and then signing it with “Sincerely Mr. LeBron James aka Bugs Bunny friend!” It’s a moment the fan will surely never forget — meeting LeBron, receiving his autograph and having LeBron post you on his Instagram.

This isn’t the first time LeBron’s encounter with a fan has gone public. During the Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 11, a young fan sitting next to the Lakers bench couldn’t believe it when LeBron sat next to her. The reaction went viral with ESPN even interviewing her during the game. Photos surfaced on social media of James meeting her after the game.

As LeBron inches toward a return, moments like these with fans may continue. But for now, L.A. needs him back on the court.

Timberwolves center Naz Reid appreciative of praise received from LeBron James

With James rehabbing his injury, he’s consistently praised the Lakers on Twitter, tweeting after each of their wins. He even tweeted last week that his son Bronny is already better than some of the players in the league.

It might be safe to say that Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not one of those players. LeBron praised Reid after he had a strong game against the Los Angeles Clippers, a moment that left the undrafted center appreciative. It’s a moment Reid strived for — being recognized after having to fight to stay in the league. It doesn’t get much better than being praised by one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!