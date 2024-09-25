Lakers Video: LeBron James Shows Off New Olympic Ring Tattoo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has accomplished everything there is in his sport, although he is somehow finding a way to continue racking up the accolades despite being on the verge of turning 40.

The latest example of that came this summer at the 2024 Olympics in Paris when James suited up for Team USA for the first time in 12 years.

Not only did LeBron play in the Olympics, but he was USA Basketball’s best player and instrumental during their gold medal run. When things got tough, it was often James that made a big play for his team, which earned him MVP honors after the tournament. James was also named to FIBA’s Olympic All-Star Five team along with Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Dennis Schroder.

There’s no denying that James’ likely final Olympic run was a special one, and now he has gotten a tattoo to commemorate it, via ClutchPoints and Lakers:

LeBron James adds the Olympic rings to his tattoo collection 👑 (via @gangatattoo/ IG)pic.twitter.com/058eU9YOXG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2024

Fresh ink 🥇 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KYxfbZF5Hk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 24, 2024

While James is unlikely to play in the 2028 Olympics when he will be 43 years old, it can’t be fully ruled out considering he continues to play at an extremely high level and the games are in Los Angeles.

If this was LeBron’s final Olympic run though then it certainly was a great one, bringing home his third gold and fourth medal overall.

The memories will last a lifetime for James and his teammates, and now he also has a tattoo to look at to bring those feelings back whenever he wants.

LeBron James: 2024 Olympics were unique experience

Even though LeBron James has represented his country and won Olympic gold medals in the past, he discussed why the 2024 games were such a unique experience for him.

“It was super unique in the sense of, my last Olympic Games was in 2012 in London, so it had been 12 years since I actually graced the floor for the Olympic team. And to be able to do that alongside Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, my teammate Anthony Davis and the rest of the crew. To play alongside Steve Kerr, who I had a lot of battles with over the years. Then getting to reunite with my former coaches in Erik Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue, it was an unbelievable summer. We dubbed ourselves the Avengers and we had to make it happen, and we were able to bring home Gold to represent USA with the utmost red, white and blue respect.”

