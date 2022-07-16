Lakers Video: LeBron James Shows Out With DeMar DeRozan In Drew League

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is used to playing deep into the summer after going to the NBA Finals in nine of 10 years from 2011-2020.

That was not the case this year though as the Lakers had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, failing to even qualify for the Play-In Tournament. That was despite another exceptional individual season from James, albeit he only played in 56 games.

As someone who’s used to playing a lot more basketball than that, it comes as no surprise that James has been itching to get back out of the court in the middle of July. With that, it was announced that James would play in the famous Drew League in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2011.

James did in fact play in the game and dominated to the tune of 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals, leading the MMV Cheaters to a 104-102 victory over Black Pearl Elite. Here are some of the top highlights from James’ game, via Ball Is Life:

Kyrie Irving, whose name has been in recent trade rumors involving the Lakers, was scheduled to play in the game before James but did not show up. There were some rumblings going around that Irving would play in the same game as James, but that ultimately never came to fruition.

Irving showed up late in James’ game and suited up for the following game.

The dominance of James and DeRozan was enough for the Cheaters to get the victory though. Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and Draymond Green were all in attendance to watch.

Lakers players optimistic they can get Irving

James is reported to have interest in reuniting with Irving on the Lakers with there being recent optimism among Lakers players that a deal can get done.

That would likely mean the team trading away Russell Westbrook, who did not speak with James at a recent Summer League game and parted ways with his agent over a disagreement on how the 2017 NBA MVP should proceed.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!