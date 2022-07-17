Lakers Video: LeBron James Shows Out With DeMar DeRozan In Drew League
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is used to playing deep into the summer after going to the NBA Finals in nine of 10 years from 2011-2020.

That was not the case this year though as the Lakers had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, failing to even qualify for the Play-In Tournament. That was despite another exceptional individual season from James, albeit he only played in 56 games.

As someone who’s used to playing a lot more basketball than that, it comes as no surprise that James has been itching to get back out of the court in the middle of July. With that, it was announced that James would play in the famous Drew League in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2011.

James did in fact play in the game and dominated to the tune of 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals, leading the MMV Cheaters to a 104-102 victory over Black Pearl Elite. Here are some of the top highlights from James’ game, via Uninterrupted:

Kyrie Irving, whose name has been in recent trade rumors involving the Lakers, was scheduled to play in the game before James but did not show up. There were some rumblings going around that Irving would play in the same game as James, but that ultimately never came to fruition.

The dominance of James and DeRozan was enough for the Cheaters to get the victory though. Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and Draymond Green were all in attendance to watch.

Lakers players optimistic they can get Irving

James is reported to have interest in reuniting with Irving on the Lakers with there being recent optimism among Lakers players that a deal can get done.

That would likely mean the team trading away Russell Westbrook, who did not speak with James at a recent Summer League game and parted ways with his agent over a disagreement on how the 2017 NBA MVP should proceed.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Anthony Davis

Frank Vogel: Anthony Davis Has Been Working ‘Extremely Hard’ To Return For Lakers

Anthony Davis has missed nearly 20 games since injuring his foot in the last game before the All-Star break…

Lakers Nation Videos Of The Week: Magic, Kobe Speak Out On Sterling

From the drama surrounding Donald Sterling to Mike D’Antoni’s resignation, it was…

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Gives Self-Evaluation Of Coaching During 2020-21 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing first-round exit one year after winning an NBA Championship…

Lakers News: Anthony Davis ‘Starting To Get Wind Back,’ Understands Need To Start Winning

Anthony Davis’ return coincided with a double-header against the Dallas Mavericks, who are lurking behind the Los Angeles Lakers…