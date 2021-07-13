Lakers Video: LeBron James Skin Featured In Fortnite Ahead Of Space Jam

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James rules the court whenever he takes the floor, but he is also one of the most accomplished athletes in regards to his off-court endeavors.

James is featured in numerous commercials and spots and is arguably the most recognizable and marketable player today. From video games like NBA 2K to the big screen, the Lakers star excels in whatever he puts his name on.

Ahead of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” releasing in theatres and HBO Max this Friday, James and his team have been hard at work promoting the film. A recent clip had James wondering what happened to his Lakers co-starUninterrupted released a sit-down talk with James, Maverick Carter and Bugs Bunny about working together on the movie.

With anticipation for Space Jam at its apex, the video game Fortnite announced that James will have his very own skin and in-game equipment, via their Twitter account:

MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. The King has arrived. @KingJames is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more.https://t.co/cfF6AmKqjA pic.twitter.com/8WklIyTRqz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2021

Uninterrupted added to the hype, showing James being transformed into his in-game persona, via their Twitter account:

All of James’ cosmetics will be available in the Fortnite item shop on July 14 and features two more outfits from the default one shown in the videos. The one featured in the trailer has James dressed in a hoodie underneath a black blazer with gold lions on each shoulder and a crown above his head. The other two outfits have James in his Tune Squad jersey that he is seen wearing in Space Jam, while the other is a casual look highlighted by a T-Shirt with tacos.

Each skin also rocks the upcoming LeBron 19’s, the latest iteration of James’s signature shoe line. Aside from the skin designs, the item collection also includes a lion pickaxe, a wingspan glider, and one of James’s most iconic on-court celebrations.

James excited about starring in Space Jam

Space Jam is a cult favorite among basketball fans for its creativity, and James spoke candidly about starring in the upcoming film. The 36-year-old opened up his love for the Looney Tunes growing up and how excited he is to introduce the universe to new fans.

