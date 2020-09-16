Lakers Video: LeBron James Gives First Look Inside Bubble Suite

It has been two months since the Los Angeles Lakers made their way to the Orlando bubble to participate in the NBA’s restart and so far they have done well as they find themselves in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.

Of course, their playoff success has come with its uphill battles as players like LeBron James have admitted to thoughts of leaving the NBA’s campus for various reasons. Being restricted to the bubble does not allow for much other than basketball which in turn could have a negative effect on their mental health, something Danny Green has touched upon previously.

Things have gotten a bit easier for the Lakers, though, as they were recently allowed to bring guests after teams were eliminated from contention. Having their families and loved ones on site makes life more bearable and should provide some comfort during what has been a trying season.

When Los Angeles first arrived, JR Smith took to social media to reveal what their amenities look like, and now fans finally got to see James’ set up, via NBA Bubble Life:

The lavish styling of James’ room features several flat screen TVs, a dining room area and kitchen, and a few bedrooms that appear fit for a player of his stature. The comfortable lifestyle eases the mental toll and pressure that comes with playing for so long in one location and provides some sense of normalcy during difficult times.

With how the Lakers have looked so far in the postseason, James will likely be enjoying his staying amenities for the foreseeable future.

LeBron doing best to adjust to playing every other game

Although travel is no longer an issue for teams during the postseason, the players have had to endure a grueling schedule where games are played every other day.

James noted it has not been easy but he is learning to live with the situation. “It’s been very challenging, just like everything has been challenging here,” he recently said.

“It is what it is. There’s no excuses. Obviously the body takes a toll and things of that nature but I get right work right after the game. Win, lose or draw, I start on my treatment in the locker room. When I get back to the hotel I’m going to do some more and be up pretty late. I’m not the only one.

“Obviously if you’re able to close out a series, you get a couple days of (rest) but once you get going, it’s every other day, and you understand that. So you’ve got to be very smart about your treatment sessions, getting in your work but also staying off your feet as well. Just preparing yourself mentally and physically for whatever game is next.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!