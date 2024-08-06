Lakers Video: LeBron James & Tom Brady Meet At Team USA Party

Team USA is preparing to begin knockout round games on their path to the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has done a phenomenal job leading Team USA and is a pivotal part of their quest for gold. The team had a party to celebrate getting through the group stage unscathed prior to their knockout round opener against Brazil.

James and Team USA were in attendance alongside a host of other athletes and celebrities in Paris for the Olympics. And one of those athletes/celebrities was none other than NFL legend Tom Brady.

Brady, in his first years of retirement from football, has already established himself as the greatest player in the history of the sport.

So it stands to reason that he took a moment to interact with James, a player who is — as some argue — already the greatest player in his sport’s history, or at least on the path to becoming so. NBC Sports captured the moment of their meeting, and a photo of the two was taken as well:

LeBron James. Tom Brady. Two GOATs. One big party in France at the #ParisOlympics celebrating @usabasketball. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JiWIxz8xmz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

This pic of LeBron with Tom Brady is pretty much double 🐐’d 💯 pic.twitter.com/lHzgUqIh3I — Bron’s Best (@LBJsBest) August 6, 2024

Lakers star Anthony Davis also got the chance to meet Brady:

Never know who you'll run into in Paris pic.twitter.com/HAJy0OaGDu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 6, 2024

Brady and James meeting in Paris at the Olympics is an incredible moment for sports. Two all-time greats who have defied Father Time to build historically long careers, Brady and James are far more similar than they are different. And while Brady is now retired, he undoubtedly has the utmost respect for what James is doing at these Olympics.

Both have excelled far beyond their expected years and have cemented themselves as some of the greatest athletes of all time in doing so.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry discuss screen actions

Team USA is arguably the most talented basketball team ever assembled and it starts with two of the greatest players in NBA history in LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The 2024 Olympics in Paris have allowed for the two all-time greats to team up for the first time and they the duo is nearly impossible to stop when they get going.

USA head coach Steve Kerr has used James basically as the point guard with Curry operating primarily off the ball, which allows for some creative sets. Curry is used to this as they use many of these actions with the Golden State Warriors, but with James involved it makes it even more unstoppable.

Curry recently spoke on being used in this way and as a screener, saying that the goal is to create confusion within the defense and with James going downhill and him moving into space, the opposition has an impossible decision to make.

