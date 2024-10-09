Lakers Video: LeBron James Was Not On Board With Minutes Restriction To Begin 2023-24 Season
LeBron James, Lakers, Nuggets
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a part of a new Netflix docuseries called “Starting Five,” which will give tremendous behind-the-scenes insight on the 2023-24 season of his along with other NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis.

The series premiered on Wednesday, and the first episode focused on James and his minutes restriction to begin the season.

Going into his 21st NBA season, the Lakers tried to do everything they could to keep James fresh and healthy, putting together a minutes restriction plan. That’s something that LeBron was not accustomed to and he clearly wasn’t on board with it. After playing 29 minutes in the season opener, he went back to his usual workload and ended up finishing the season at 35.3 minutes per game, which was in line with the previous season.

In the first episode of “Starting Five,” James could be seen getting upset during the Lakers’ season opener against the Denver Nuggets due to his minute restriction:

The Lakers wound up losing to the Nuggets that night while James had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his 29 minutes. He was a plus-seven in the box score, which means the Lakers were outscored by 19 in the 11 minutes he was on the bench.

Coming off a sweep in the Western Conference Finals to the Nuggets a few months prior, it’s understandable why James was upset that he was on a minutes restriction in the first game of the season when they were looking for some payback.

Unfortunately, James and the Lakers suffered a similar fate later that season, losing to the Nuggets in the first round in five games. That will surely be covered in the latter episodes of “Starting Five,” and it will be interesting to see LeBron’s reaction to how it all unfolds.

LeBron James breaks down Lakers’ offense

The focus for LeBron James and the Lakers now is on the 2024-25 season, and it’s fair to assume he won’t be on any minutes restriction under new head coach JJ Redick.

There will be some changes though, particularly to the team’s offense, and James recently discussed what he has seen so far in training camp and the preseason.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wanted To ‘Dominate’ Against Spurs In Afternoon Game

Anthony Davis was visibly frustrated and upset after the Los Angeles Lakers’ blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves…

Unhappy With How LeBron James Is Being Officiated, Darvin Ham & Lakers Sent Clips To NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham certainly felt they let one get away against the Miami Heat…
Stephen Curry, Warriors, Lakers

Lakers News: Stephen Curry Calls Himself Best Point Guard Ever Over Magic Johnson

When arguing the best players of all-time at each position, it usually comes down to a couple of players who can stake claim…

Lakers Rumors: Frank Vogel Expected To Interview For Jazz’s Head Coaching Job

Despite his firing, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel wasn’t expected to wait too long for his next NBA job…