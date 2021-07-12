Lakers Video: LeBron James Wonders What Happened To Anthony Davis In Latest Space Jam 2 Trailer

After years of anticipation and build-up, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is nearly here.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16, and James and his crew have been busy promoting the film ahead of its release. Uninterrupted released a clip of James, Maverick Carter, and Bugs Bunny discussing basketball on the set of “The Shop” which drew much fanfare, while artists have taken upon themselves to commemorate the newest iteration of the Space Jam universe.

Basketball fans have to be excited about the movie given it is not just James who will be be on the big screen. The Lakers superstar managed to recruit several high-profile NBA and WNBA stars to join him, including Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis.

The stars make up the Goon Squad in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and fans were treated to an introductory clip via the movie’s official Twitter account:

Introducing the Goon Squad! Arachnneka, The Brow, Wet-Fire, White Mamba, and Chronos are stepping up to the Tune Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* July 16. Get tickets now: https://t.co/2PYkw9SdJG pic.twitter.com/XjQiOHdjJ2 — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) July 9, 2021

The Goon Squad acts as the opposing team James and his crew will have to face off against, much like the Monstars in the original “Space Jam” film. Davis is featured at the end of the clip as “The Brow” with James wondering what happened to his Lakers co-star.

“The Brow” is a bird-like creature with large wings, perhaps a reference to his time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Davis’ massive wingspan. James and Davis are the NBA’s best tandem, but in the movie, the two friends are now pitted against in each other in what is sure to be a thrilling basketball game.

Nike announces Space Jam shoe and apparel collection

Nike is accompanying Space Jam’s release with a brand new shoe and apparel collection. The collection is headlined by the LeBron 19, which will make its debut in the film while Nike has also released branded Dri-FIT uniforms.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!