Lakers Video: LeBron James Works On Shooting With Former Teammate Kevin Love In New York

LeBron James is getting back into his competitive mindset, preparing for his fifth season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James put up outstanding numbers during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 30.3 points, 6.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds. But just like many of his teammates, the four-time NBA champion constantly struggled with injuries, sitting out 26 games with abdomen and ankle issues.

Having missed the playoffs for the second time in four seasons with the Purple and Gold, James closely followed the race for the 2022 title. But as the Golden State Warriors neared their victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the All-Star forward’s attention seemingly turned to the next season — as he shared a clip of Anthony Davis highlight plays on Instagram and wrote he can’t wait to see his Lakers co-star “unleashed.”



Then, James got back in the gym, doing some shooting drills alongside former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love at Summit apartments in New York City:

Earlier this week, Davis seemed to have been back on the court too — working on his shooting with celebrity coach Chris Matthews AKA Lethal Shooter.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves and other young Lakers players started summer practice in late May.

Lakers legends Magic Johnson & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar congratulate Warriors on 2022 championship

The Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, winning the series and claiming their fourth title in seven years. Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to Twitter to congratulate Golden State on the achievement.

“Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors led by Steph, Draymond, and Klay, Coach Steve Kerr, and the entire Golden State team for winning their 4th NBA Championship!!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar tweeted: “An NBA championship is never just won, it is earned through the pain of endless practice, inevitable losses, and unexpected injuries. Only the strongest prevail. Today a new Golden light shines over the NBA world. Congratulations, Champs. Well deserved.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!