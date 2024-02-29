Lakers Video: LeBron James Works Out With Browns’ Myles Garrett

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James always finds a way to make things exciting when he’s on the floor and perhaps there’s no better example than his performance in the win against the L.A. Clippers.

With the Lakers drawing dead entering the fourth quarter, James exploded offensively as he hit three after three to whittle away at the Clippers’ lead. James even took up the challenge of guarding Kawhi Leonard the entire quarter to lead the purple and gold to an improbable win.

While it took a superhero showing for James to lead the Lakers to a win, it’s still encouraging to see him play this well this late into his career. James proved he can still turn it on when his team needs him the most, which is perhaps why he’s angling for a multi-year deal with the Lakers this offseason.

The King had enough stamina to do everything on the floor and that’s a testament to how much he works on his body. Recently, James posted a workout session he had with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, via his personal Instagram account:

James and Garrett are seen doing several exercises and stretches together, with the last slide being a snippet of a shoulder and leg workout. There aren’t many athletes that can match James’ otherworldly athleticism, but Garrett is one of the few who can given how explosive and powerful he looks on the football field.

Like James, Garrett is a physically imposing player and one of the few game wreckers in the NFL today. The Browns had the best defense in the NFL during the 2023 season, and that’s largely in part to Garrett, who lived in opposing backfields and wreaked havoc nearly every week.

The Lakers star added that he’s always looking to help young players succeed no matter what sport they play, so hopefully Garrett was able to learn from him during their time together.

LeBron James will pick his spots with tough defensive matchups

Even after the thrilling comeback win against the Clippers, the Lakers have a lot of work to do if they want to climb up the standings. The Lakers currently sit in 10th place and appear destined for the Play-In Tournament, but could move up a couple of spots to make their lives easier.

James might be asked to do more than usual, but he acknowledged he’s willing to pick his spots defensively if it means helping the team win games.

