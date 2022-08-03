Lakers Video: LeBron James Works Out With Sons Bronny & Bryce At Practice Facility
Bronny James, LeBron James
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could soon become the first father to play with his son in the NBA.

James’ oldest son, Bronny, will graduate high school next year, meaning he can declare for the NBA draft in 2024. The James family is reportedly still pondering what would be the best next career step for the Sierra Canyon guard — whether it’s college basketball or an unconventional route to the NBA, such as the G League or turning pro overseas.

If Bronny decides to go to college, New Jersey-based Rutgers is believed to be making a strong push to recruit the 17-year-old.

But to get away from the pressure of decision-making, James took Bronny and his brother, Bryce, for a workout at the Lakers’ practice facility. The 37-year-old forward shared videos of the practice session on Instagram, captioning it: “Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love! Great work today Young Kings”:

Several star athletes cheered on James gang in the comments section, including Carmelo Anthony, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and LeBron’s former Miami Heat teammate, Dwayne Wade.

Among the reactions also were a couple of fire emojis left by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who is believed to be meeting his team’s ownership soon to talk about his future.

Durant’s meeting with Nets owner Joseph Tsai could finally give the Lakers an answer on whether or not they will be able to acquire Kyrie Irving this summer.

James ‘extremely happy’ in L.A.

James doesn’t seem in a rush to sign his contract extension with the Lakers, which he will become eligible for on Aug. 4. However, rumors claim the four-time NBA champion is “extremely happy in Los Angeles” despite the team’s struggles over the past two seasons.

Moreover, the Cleveland Cavaliers — the assumed favorite to sign James if he decides to leave the Purple and Gold — reportedly don’t envision bringing the All-Star forward back.

