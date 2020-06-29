Lakers Video: Lil Wayne Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant At BET Awards

It has been over five months since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away alongside his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

Since then, countless tributes have been made to honor Bryant, from sports greats like Shaquille O’Neal all the way to rap greats like Lil Wayne. Recently, tributes to Bryant have ramped up amid a number of award shows taking place virtually during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ESPYs, which aired earlier this month, saw Snoop Dogg and Pau Gasol each share their thoughts on the late legend.

On Sunday night at the virtual BET Awards, Lil Wayne paid his respects by performing his hit song “Kobe Bryant” but with new verses specifically dedicated to the five-time champion’s family.

As Lil Wayne joined the ranks of an unending stream of salutes to the all-time great basketball player, the performance featured while various highlights from Bryant’s career playing in the background.

Lil Wayne spent most of the time rehashing his old song about the Lakers legend, but transitioned into new lyrics about Vanessa Bryant and the entire “Mamba family.” While it was all done as a rap, the emotion still clearly sits at the forefront, as Bryant meant so much to the rapper throughout the course of his career.

The performance was just another example of the impact Bryant continues to have. With the hard times that everyone in the world is facing right now, Bryant’s memory represents needed positivity.

When the NBA returns in July, he will continue to be celebrated. If by nothing else, then through jersey patches the Lakers will continue to wear bearing his initials. Should the Lakers win the championship in Orlando, there’s no doubt that Bryant will be mentioned, as his impact on this year’s Lakers team is unmatched.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!