Lakers Video: Long-Time Color Commentator Stu Lantz’s 35-Year Career Celebrated

Over the years, the Los Angeles Lakers have been joined by people who would stay involved with the franchise for decades. Those include players, like Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, but also broadcasters, such Stu Lantz.

As a player, Lantz donned the purple and gold jersey for three seasons before retiring in 1977. He wore No. 23 and shared the court with the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gail Goodrich, and Pat Riley.

Some 10 years later, he joined the legendary Chick Hearn behind the microphone as a color commentator during L.A.’s games — and has been the voice of Lakers basketball ever since.

The franchise celebrated his 35-year broadcasting career on “Stu Lantz Night” last Sunday, as the Lakers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans. The organization honored the sportscaster with a commemorative video, featuring tributes from Lakers legends and fellow broadcasters including Riley, Walt Frazier, Derek Fisher, and Shaquille O’Neal:

Lantz thanked the organization, Lakers fans, and his co-commentator, Bill MacDonald, after watching the video. Then, he finished his short speech, asking: “Can we please, please, get a win!?”

The Purple and Gold didn’t make his wish come true, suffering a 28-point defeat against the Pelicans.

’Winning Time’ producers consider focusing on Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s early 2000s Lakers in season 2

HBO will soon start airing “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” a 10- episode TV series about the 1980s “Showtime” Lakers, scheduled for a premiere on March 6. But the show’s producers are believed to have already started brainstorming ideas for the follow-up season.

“Winning Time” could reportedly focus on the early 2000s Lakers, led by Bryant and O’Neal to a famous three-peat between 2000-2002.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!