Lakers Video: Lou Williams Announces Retirement From NBA

The deep postseason run the Los Angeles Lakers made during the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be lost on fans who have had to endure some brutal years cheering for their favorite team.

Someone doesn’t have to look any further than the 2021-22 campaign to remember how poorly the Lakers can look, but there were even darker times the franchise had to endure. Prior to LeBron James’ arrival, Los Angeles was stuck in the mud as they straddled between a rebuild and Kobe Bryant’s final years in the NBA. The purple and gold operated as one of the worst teams in the league, featuring an underwhelming supporting cast around Bryant that featured veterans and young players.

Lou Williams found his way to the Lakers in free agency after winning his first Sixth Man of the Year award in 2015 with the Toronto Raptors. Williams signed a three-year, $21 million deal in Los Angeles and picked up where he left off as one of the best bench scorers in the league.

The sweet scoring guard would eventually get traded to the Houston Rockets, but found himself back in Los Angeles with the Clippers where he would win two more Sixth Man of the Year awards. However, after 17 years in the NBA, Williams announced his playing days are finally over through a heartfelt video featuring his daughter Jada, via Andre Robinson:

Williams last appeared in an NBA game with the Atlanta Hawks at the end of last season, but after going unsigned in free agency last summer, has decided to hang his sneakers up. Prior to signing with the Hawks, the Lakers registered interest in re-signing him but a reunion just wasn’t in the cards.

The former high school standout should be proud of what he’s been able to accomplish as he is the all-time leading bench scorer with 13,396 points. He finished his career with 15,593 points, good for No. 131 overall in league history.

Williams was adept at scoring at all three levels on the floor and that helped him carve out a role on every team he was on. Going down in NBA history as arguably the greatest bench scorer ever is a massive accomplishment and his retirement is well-earned.

Anthony Davis praises Darvin Ham for maintaining positive attitude throughout season

This year’s Lakers team featured some low moments as well as they started out 2-10. Despite the poor stretch to begin the year, though, Darvin Ham remained positive and his attitude drew praise from Anthony Davis.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!