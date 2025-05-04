Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Appears In NBA On NBC Promotion

Next season is important for the Los Angeles Lakers as they prepare to enter a full season with Luka Doncic at the helm.

After shockingly acquiring Doncic on Feb. 1, L.A.’s trajectory as a franchise completely turned. Unfortunately, the Lakers could not garner positive results in the postseason as they got eliminated in the first round, but they now have a superstar to build around for years to come.

This offseason presents an opportunity for general manager Rob Pelinka to better accommodate the roster around Doncic with the hope of trying to get their 18th title. In light of this new transition, it did not take long for the 26-year-old to appear in a promotional advertisement for NBA on NBC the returns in the fall, via NBA on NBC:

Ever feel like EVERYONE has that one song stuck in their head? 🏀 The NBA on NBC and Peacock – coming this fall! pic.twitter.com/gpKMXlklFg — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 3, 2025

Under this new media rights deal, NBC is becoming a home for NBA games, which is a throwback after their coverage ended in the 2001-2002 season.

With basketball coverage being under scrutiny as of late due to how media personalities give harsh takes on how today’s game is played, it will be refreshing for NBC to back to their roots in terms of presentation while trying to recapture that appreciation of the variance of today’s NBA.

As former players are expected to be a part of these new broadcasts, it will be a fun viewer experience to see these games called from a player’s point of view. Now that Doncic is in town, expect the Lakers to get their fair share of appearances on NBC this upcoming season.

Luka Doncic will play for Slovenian national team in EuroBasket this summer

This season was a challenging one for Luka Doncic as he experienced an absurd amount of change by getting shockingly traded by the Dallas Mavericks. NBA players are ultimate competitors and do not want to get sent home early, but it allows Doncic to decompress and reset mentally.

Now that there are about five months until training camp kicks off, the five-time all-NBA guard can use this offseason to get healthy. But, he will also reportedly play for the Slovenian national team in EuroBasket, which allows him to get into basketball shape ahead of next season by playing on the national stage for a few weeks.

