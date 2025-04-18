Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Expresses Desire To Stay Loyal To Organization

Luka Doncic has always been a very loyal person, which made the Dallas Mavericks trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers and them saying they were unsure if he would sign an extension even more strange.

Doncic has since clarified that he had no intentions of leaving Dallas, although that is now in the past as he has fully immersed himself in the Lakers’ organization and culture since joining the purple and gold.

As he gets set for his first postseason with the Lakers, Doncic has made it clear that his only goal is to win a championship.

How many opportunities Doncic will get to achieve that goal remains to be seen, although in an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, he revealed that his loyalty has transferred over to the Lakers and he has no plans of leaving:

Malika:

Staying in Los Angeles is what you wanna do? Luka:

Yes YT/Malika Andrews – ESPN pic.twitter.com/RMwQ3kkySI — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) April 18, 2025

This is obviously great news for the Lakers, who traded for Doncic with no reassurances that he would be sticking around long-term. Luka is eligible for an extension this summer, and there’s no doubt that the Lakers will offer it as soon as they can.

The Doncic and Lakers partnership has already gotten off to a great start on and off the court as not only do they head into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with legit title aspirations, but he has also led the league in jersey and merchandise sales since the team acquired him.

If Luka were to lead the Lakers to a championship this season or in the near future, he could very take the mantle from LeBron James as the face of the NBA, so it makes sense that he has no plans of leaving this historic organization.

Luka Doncic appreciates support for Lakers fans

Until being traded, the Mavericks were the only NBA organization that Luka Doncic had ever known. He naturally wasn’t sure how he would be embraced in a new environment, but he expressed his appreciation to Lakers fans for accepting him and making his transition easier.

“Yeah, definitely. It was a little bit surprising though. I was a little bit surprised. It’s a new guy in the city and the way they showed me love since day one, it’s been unbelievable for me. I feel the love, for sure.”

