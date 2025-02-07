Lakers News

Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Receives Huge Ovation From New Home Fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers is introduced before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For many, the idea that Luka Doncic is actually a member of the Los Angeles Lakers still doesn’t seem real. The trade itself was so shocking that most assumed there was a social media hack, but indeed the five-time All-NBA First Team selection is now part of the Lakers family.

For the franchise to acquire a player this talented who is just entering into the prime of his career was an opportunity that they just couldn’t pass up. And now fans are greatly anticipating Doncic taking the court in that purple and gold.

In the meantime, the fans continue to shower the newest Lakers superstar with a ton of praise and that was seen prior to the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, via NBA on X:

It has to help Doncic to be receiving so much love from the fans, not to mention everyone within the Lakers organization. It was made clear that he did not demand a trade from the Dallas Mavericks and he and everyone else were kept completely in the dark that these discussions were happening.

Doncic has spoken previously about all of the emotions he has had since the trade was made, but in an interview with Jared Greenberg of Turner Sports, the Lakers superstar said things are getting better with each passing day:

The next big thing now will be when Doncic finally suits up for the first time in purple and gold. It is believed that he is targeting the Lakers’ contest against the Utah Jazz on Monday night to make his debut and there is no doubt that the Crypto.com Arena will be buzzing in anticipation and the crowd will go even crazier once he starts making the amazing plays he is known for.

Luka Doncic says goal with Lakers is to win championships

Being traded from the Mavericks has also given a bit of extra motivation to Luka Doncic, which is scary for the rest of the league. Doncic feels he still has a lot to prove, even more so now, and his ultimate goal is exactly what the goal always is for the Lakers and that’s to win championships.

“Obviously, yeah. That’s it. Win the championship,” Doncic said when asked about what he wants to prove after being traded. “You don’t come here for nothing else but championships. So, I have everything left to prove. And the goal is to win the championship.”

