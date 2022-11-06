Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup

Magic Johnson is known to be one of the greatest winners in modern sports history as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals and five championships in 13 seasons.

Johnson’s post-playing career has been just as successful as he was on the court as the Lakers legend has gotten involved in a number of business ventures including ownership groups of local sports teams.

As the face of Los Angeles, Johnson is involved in the ownership groups of the Dodgers, Sparks and LAFC. He can now add another trophy to his case as LAFC won the MLS Cup on Saturday afternoon after an incredible penalty kick victory over the Philadelphia Union.

LAFC found itself trailing late in overtime before Gareth Bale headed in the game-tying goal late in overtime with his team down a man. That sent it to PKs, where LAFC backup goalkeeper John McCarthy was sensational to clinch the championship.

Johnson was at the game of course and posted videos celebrating with the team on the field afterward:

I want to share with the world Cookie and I are champions again!! Wowwww, what a game! I’m so proud of our players, MVP John McCarthy, Head Coach Steve Cherundolo and his entire staff, my business partners and fellow owners, and the entire organization. @LAFC pic.twitter.com/pnDXodcUou — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 6, 2022

A special thank you to the best fans in all of Major League Soccer!! We couldn’t have done it without our incredible fan base! @LAFC pic.twitter.com/RWebrrAKpR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 6, 2022

God has really blessed me! 10 NBA Championships (5 as a player and 5 as an owner), a World Series ring with the Dodgers, a WNBA Championship with the Sparks and now an MLS Championship with LAFC….what’s next???🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/NWzITqLGvG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 6, 2022

This had to have been an awesome experience for Johnson and the entire LAFC ownership group, which includes Will Ferrell, Nomar Garciaparra and Mia Hamm-Garciaparra, among others.

The organization was founded in 2014 and has constantly been in the mix to win it all in recent years before finally accomplishing that this season.

Johnson likes what he’s seeing from Ham

Another L.A. team that’s trying to get back in the mix to win it all is the Lakers although they are not off to an ideal start.

Despite the team’s poor record though, Johnson actually believes new head coach Darvin Ham is doing a good job and that the Lakers are trending in the right direction.

