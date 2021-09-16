Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Makes Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

It has been a busy offseason for those in and around the Los Angeles Lakers organization. As one of the biggest figures in the city, this is especially true for the legendary Magic Johnson.

Despite his unceremonious stint as the former President of Basketball Operations, Johnson remains the team’s most staunch, high-profile supporter. It is safe to say that he is as excited as most fans for this revamped roster around LeBron James heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Although the Lakers may have come up short in their title defense last season, Johnson is relishing in the defending champion L.A. Dodgers preparing for another championship run of their own. However, he is hoping to once again have the Purple and Gold celebrating with him.

Johnson touched on a number of topics during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, including a message for James and the Lakers to help him add another ring to his collection:

Johnson is clearly as optimistic about this team’s chances as most fans in L.A. are leading up to next season. He has good reason to believe that another in would be sent on its way since he was awarded one for the team’s title run in 2020.

As of right now, that brings’ Johnson’s NBA ring count to 11 since he won five as a player while the Lakers went on to win six more titles post-retirement. He also secured that elusive World Series title with the Dodgers and a WNBA championship with the L.A. Sparks.

Like Johnson, James also celebrated an anniversary this offseason and spent time on a lavish vacation with their spouses. Not only have their careers long correlated each other on the court, but it appears it has now translated off the court as well.

Johnson shows support for Cedric Ceballos

Johnson even touched on the importance of getting vaccinated and his relationship with Dr. Fauci in dealing with HIV prior to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the coronavirus hit home for Lakers fans after Cedric Ceballos revealed his fight with coronavirus (COVID-19) on social media.

Johnson joined Jeannie Buss and Pau Gasol in wishing his former teammate a speedy recovery.

