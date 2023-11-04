Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Meets LE SSERAFIM Before Game Against Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers got to enjoy one of their most satisfying wins in a long time as they finally beat the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Lakers had dropped 11 consecutive regular season games to the Clippers but were finally able to end that streak with a thrilling 130-125 overtime victory. LeBron James had his best game of the 2023-24 season as he dropped 35 points to lead the team in scoring.

James later admitted that playing the Clippers is more than just another game considering the rivalry between the two Los Angeles-based teams and he made sure that the purple and gold fanbase wouldn’t have to suffer another defeat to them. The crowd certainly enjoyed watching the confetti and streamers fall at the end of the night and were understandably excited to beat a fellow Western Conference contender.

As is customary for marquee home games, the Lakers hosted popular K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM. Lakers legend Magic Johnson got the opportunity to meeting the rising K-pop stars prior to the game against the Clippers, via NBA:

In the short clip, Johnson can be seen greeting each of the girls and congratulating them presumably on the release of their latest hit single “Perfect Night.” Johnson then offers to take a picture with the group and stands in the middle posing and smiling for the media.

LE SSERAFIM member Yunjin hinted about the appearance at the Lakers game when she posted a picture on her Instagram account of customized home gold jerseys featuring the names of each of the members. The stars wore the jerseys to the game, much to the delight of the fans.

Paying homage to the K-pop group, the Laker Girls also performed a routine to their song “ANTIFRAGILE” which LE SSERAFIM seemed to enjoy as they watched off to the side.

All in all, fans and the group could definitely say it was a perfect night considering the Lakers won and can hit their four-game road trip with some momentum.

Jayson Tatum in awe of LeBron James’ performance against Clippers

James put on a show to remember as he looked like his vintage self, dominating the offense in crunch time and leading the Lakers to a win. Even in Year 21, James continues to defy expectations and fellow stars like Jayson Tatum couldn’t help but be in awe of watching the superstar.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!