Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Releases Trailer For Upcoming Docuseries On Apple TV+

One of the most interesting figures in all over sports history is Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

In addition to being one of the best point guards and unique players to ever walk the planet, Johnson is also one of the most charismatic athletes.

Since his retirement due to contracting HIV in the 1990s, Johnson has gotten involved in a ton of business ventures, even spending some time with the Lakers organization as their president of basketball operations.

As someone who has been through and seen just about everything, there’s no doubt that Johnson has a ton of interesting stories to tell.

Well, he will now get to do that as Apple TV+ recently announced that a four-part docuseries on Johnson’s life will be coming out this year. Johnson now took to Twitter to release the first trailer for the docuseries and announced the official release date will be April 22:

Excited to announce that my new 4-part documentary #TheyCallMeMagic, is coming to @AppleTVPlus on April 22! pic.twitter.com/YYjVWjEPlI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 4, 2022

The docuseries will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa, who also directed “Dope,” and is expected to trace Johnson’s upbringing in Lansing, Mich., through his championship career with the Lakers as well as his HIV/AIDS activism.

The docuseries will reportedly show exclusive footage and interviews with Johnson and those who know him after he allowed unprecedented access.

The project appears to be a significant undertaking as editor Dirk Westervelt — known for his work on “Ford v. Ferrari” — and cinematographer Rachel Morrison — who was involved in the production of “Black Panther” — are said to be part of the production team.

Johnson not excited about upcoming series on Showtime Lakers

Another production that’s in the works is an HBO series on the Showtime Lakers that will be released in the coming weeks called “Winning Time.”

That is a TV show as opposed to a documentary, and Johnson revealed that he is not looking forward to it, presumably because of how he was portrayed.

