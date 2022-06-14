Lakers Video: Malik Monk Represents Kentucky & Loses Trivia Game On Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance

Malik Monk exceeded expectations during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Monk averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2021-22 having signed with the Lakers a one-year minimum contract last summer. The 24-year-old often carried L.A.’s offense, showcasing his ability to shoot the ball (making 39.1% of his triples) and create scoring opportunities for his teammates and himself.

However, Monk enjoyed far less success in a trivia contest during his recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The guard teamed up with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to represent Kentucky against Texas A&M alums, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and former Lakers center DeAndre Jordan, in a “College Knowledge” match.

And Team Kentucky lost 40-10, prompting host Jimmy Kimmel to hurl a few jibes Monk and Gilgeous-Alexander’s way:

Monk and Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t know who appears on the $100 bill and at what temperature water boils — the Lakers guard’s answer to the latter question was “86” degrees. However, he correctly named Michelangelo as the Italian artist who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Also, Monk said he knew that Kentucky Derby was the biggest horse race in the world, however, Gilgeous-Alexander bizarrely buzzed in for Jordan and Middleton to answer the question.

Monk pleased with camaraderie built with LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Monk has expressed his gratitude for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who made him feel welcome in L.A. and allowed him to thrive alongside them on the court.

“Yeah, for sure. Me, AD, and Bron were talking a lot before the season even started about things like that and how me playing off them and those guys playing off me would work out, and just big kudos to them for just being there for me and saying those things about me and letting me come here and be myself. Yeah, I definitely see it,” Monk said.

