Lakers Video: Matt Barnes & Paul George Share Hilarious Kobe Bryant Stories

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing still hurts many around the world, but his legacy is living on through his family, former teammates, colleagues, competitors and fans. Bryant was a one-of-one family man and NBA player, cementing himself as one of, if not the most iconic Laker ever.

His mentality and how he approached every single game was unmatched and plenty of stories have been shared detailing that Mamba Mentality. While those experiences are iconic and shaped what made Bryant truly special, his life post-basketball was special to see how he tackled life outside of the sport he loved.

As players reflect on their interactions with the five-time champion, former Lakers forward Matt Barnes and Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George shared their hilarious stories with him, allowing fans to see a different side of Bryant, which is always fun to hear about, via Podcast P with Paul George.

This is what continues Bryant’s legacy as he has these stories that prove how different he was from the rest. It is refreshing to see the kind of person he was outside of competing on the basketball floor as well. For him to pick up the fine of Barnes and cover a club visit for George demonstrates how he can let his guard down at times to care about others in this life.

Thankfully, the stories seem to never end as the Black Mamba was heavily involved in the NBA and interacted with plenty of players throughout his career. The Lakers legend will never be forgotten and it is great to commemorate his legacy with memories and the hope is that these moments will continue as time passes.

Errors corrected on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

One of the best moments for the 2023-24 season was the unveiling of Kobe Bryant’s statue back on Feb. 8, which ultimately became the first of three statues to be built at the house that he built. It was a great gesture made by the Lakers organization as the legend meant a great amount to the franchise as a player and remained involved when he retired.

Once it became open to the public, his statue became a popular photo destination for fans. Unfortunately, some errors were discovered on the statue and dampened the feeling towards the monument commemorating Bryant. However, these mistakes were corrected in a timely manner to make sure the statue was restored to its greatest form.

