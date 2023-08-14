Lakers Video: Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Wants To Know Why Fans Keep Asking Him To Come To L.A.

For much of the last calendar year, there have been rumors linking superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers. Trade rumors persisted throughout the season until Irving was ultimately dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, and even after that, his pending free agency led many to wonder if he would ultimately end up in purple and gold.

Much of this has to do with the relationship between Irving and Lakers superstar LeBron James as the two won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. LeBron has made no secret of his fondness for Irving, but in the end it didn’t matter as the latter chose to re-sign with the Mavericks in free agency this summer.

But that hasn’t stopped some fans from still trying to convince Irving to come to L.A. While he was live on Instagram, one young fan asked him if he was coming to the Lakers, leading Irving to laugh at the kid and remind him that he is in Dallas, via Bleacher Report:

Young fan trying to recruit Kyrie to the Lakers 😂 (via Kai11xirving/Twitch) pic.twitter.com/aFIcUq0TUw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2023

Irving agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Mavericks this offseason, keeping him in Dallas for at least two more years with a player option on that final season. One would think that this would put an end to the Irving to the Lakers rumors, but they continue to live on regardless of the deal he signed.

Of course in today’s NBA, signing a contract does nothing to prevent a player from moving on to a new destination. Time and time again players have agreed to maximum contracts with teams only to request a trade within a year or two. While there is nothing to suggest Irving would look to do the same and force his way to the Lakers, all of the recent player movement makes it feel as if anything is possible.

And the Lakers do now have contracts that could match Irving’s salary if they were interested in a trade. A combination of D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino would basically match Irving’s $37 million salary this year.

But with Irving continuing to shoot down the rumors and the Lakers focused on maintaining depth and continuity as opposed to trying to grab another star, it feels pretty safe to say the time on this has passed.

Lakers to host Phoenix Suns in home opener

For the Lakers, their focus is not on Irving, but rather climbing to the top of the Western Conference this season. But it will not be an easy start on this road.

The Lakers will start the season in Denver against the champion Nuggets for their ‘Ring Night’ and their home opener is no easier as they will host Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the star-studded Phoenix Suns in their home opener on Oct. 26.

